Acid attack: Police teams fan out to track accused

BENGALURU: The city police are doing the rounds of temples in an effort to nab Nagesh (27), who attacked a 24-year-old woman with acid last Thursday. Four days after the attack, there is still no information on the possible hideouts of the accused.

Police have found that Nagesh was extremely religious and suspect that he could be taking shelter near a temple. Police teams have been sent to the temple towns of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and even a few places in North India.

Police have also found out that the accused had taken enough money with him before fleeing, as he was aware that he could be easily tracked if he tried to use his ATM card. After shutting down his garments business, Nagesh had sold his stock at cheap rates.

The night before the attack, Nagesh had gone to a bar with one of his friends and revealed his plan to attack the woman with acid. He had also told him to watch the news on Thursday morning. As Nagesh was heavily drunk, his friend did not take his claim seriously, and only later realised that he had planned out everything. The friend gave this information to the police after he was called for questioning, based on the call details of the accused.