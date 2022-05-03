Act tough on those disturbing peace: BJP MLC to CM  

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former minister and BJP MLC AH Vishwanath said that CM Basavaraj Bommai should discharge his Constitutional duties properly and act tough on those posing a threat to peace and harmony. Vishwanath said that the State Government has been cornered for one or the other issue and wants Bommai to put an end to this to give an image makeover of the government.

Referring to BJP general secretary B L Santhosh’s statement that the party would give preference to new faces and youth, Vishwanath said that he will go by the former’s statement and wants to put an end to dynastic politics in the party as said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Nagpur. He said that the PSI scam and other controversies have dented the image of the government.