All eyes on Shah for signs of change in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding a meeting with state office-bearers, including State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, other functionaries and members of the core committee at the Taj West End on Tuesday evening, and not the party office in Malleswaram, as scheduled earlier. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministers are also expected to attend.

While there has been a lot of speculation in the state BJP, following the statement of Party General Secretary B L Santhosh about “wholesale change”, CM Bommai said it may be done as far as local civic elections are concerned.

The party unit has prepared a report that reportedly has elaborate details of how the party is performing organisationally. The buzz is that Amit Shah is expected to make the central leadership’s thinking known to the party regarding changes, and there is also talk of a ministerial reshuffle. While many ministers may be roped in for party work, newcomers could be given a chance. There are five vacancies in the cabinet at present.

According to sources, Home Minister Amit Shah will garland a bust of social reformer Basavanna on Tuesday morning, where Bommai and some important ministers are expected to be present. Some legislators who are holding Basava Jayanti celebrations in their constituencies are rushing back to Bengaluru -- not only to participate in the celebrations here but also to get an idea about the changes which Shah is likely to bring in.

Shah is scheduled to have lunch with CM Bommai at his official quarters on Race Course Road, next to Taj West End. Special South Indian vegetarian fare is on the menu, and Bommai, his ministers and all party legislators are expected to be present. Special arrangements are being made at the CM’s quarters opposite Race Course Road, and pandals have already been set up. Insiders say that a cabinet meeting is scheduled on Thursday, and while the cabinet may remain untouched, some significant changes in the ministry are expected soon after.