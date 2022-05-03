Amid graft cases, buzz of leadership change in State  

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival in the city on Monday night, there are str­ong rumours that BJP government in Karnataka might see yet another change of gua­rd in less than a year’s time. According to sources, BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh’ comments during a meeting of BJP leaders in Mysuru last weekend hinting at the party’s central leadership’s courage and strength to implement big changes in leadership in the states have once again spurred the buzz around the change of guard in Karnataka.

Former CM and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa on Monday while speaking to media persons in Shikaripura ruled out a change of leadership and said, “CM Bommai is doing a good job and there is no question of a change of leadership.”

But sources said Santhosh would not have made such a st­r­­ong statement without reason. “The BJP central leadership has taken a series of corruption allegations against the government seriously. Altho­ugh this may not be the right time for a leadership change in Karnataka in the wake of Assembly polls next year, they are worried about party prospects at the polls,” said sources.

Rumours spread by Cong, says Karnataka BJP chief

Caught in the buzz for change are party insiders, who said names of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, MLA Hubballi-Dharwad Arvind Bellad and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje are doing the rounds as probable candidates for CM’s post.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa told reporters that he would meet Shah, who is visiting Bengaluru “to take stock of the political situation in the state in view of the coming Assembly elections.” He said both PM Modi and Shah are showing more interest in state politics because of elections in the coming months. “To reach the target of 150 seats, both leaders would suggest ways on achieving the desired target in the elections,” said the former CM. Replying to a question of an internal survey report, according to which BJP is unlikely to meet its target in Karnataka, BSY said he was already on a state-wide tour and in the coming days he would visit every district and sit with local leaders and party workers and consult them.

The State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel in Hosapete echoed Yediyurappa’s sentiment and said there is no question of leadership change in the state and they are concentrating on development. Speaking to media persons, Kateel said it is just a rumour and there is no question of changing leadership. “We are focusing on winning 150 seats in the upcoming election. Even in Amit Shah’s meeting there is no agenda on discussion on leadership change. These are rumours spread by the Congress party,” he claimed.