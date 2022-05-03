Haunted by stranger’s suicide, man ends life

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Haunted by the suicide of an unidentified man who hanged himself from a roadside tree near Kengeri, a 24-year-old man ended his life here on Friday. S Manjunath, who worked as a mobile repair technician, was tortured by images of the death. Even 20 days after he witnessed it, he was in extreme fear and would tell his mother that he would dream of the suicide.

Unable to deal with it, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his house. He is suspected to have died between 9am and 6pm on Friday. At 6pm, his mother, G Mangala (44), returned home from work and found the door was locked from inside, and there was no response from Manjunath. She unlocked the door with a spare key and found him hanging.

Mangala filed a complaint with the police and gave a statement. Manjunath left behind a suicide note, stating that no one is responsible for his death. “The handwriting in the death note is of the victim according to his mother,” the officer added.Manjunath’s mother had tried to instill courage in him, but it didn’t work. “He would start screaming in his sleep and tell his mother that the suicide images were haunting him and he was unable to forget them,” said an officer.