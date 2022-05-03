KGF can be ‘mined’ for tourism, film shooting   

Ashwini M Sripad and V Velayudham By

KGF (KOLAR DISTRICT) : Ever since the movie, KGF Chapter 2, was released in theatres last month, the popularity of the flick has picked the interest of people in Kolar Gold Fields, and they are coming here in droves to have a glimpse of the mining area, where gold was excavated for over a century.

Visitors can now have access to the mining pits and the cyanide hill, which is a mound of waste deposited after the extraction of gold. Bharat Gold Mining Limited (BGML) shut operations here in 2001. The two parts of the movie were shot at the dust dump and this is the spot where most of the visitors are attracted to. There is a suggestion to develop the spot for film shooting and to tap its tourism potential, which can also generate jobs for local residents.

The town has sprawling bungalows, post office, sports clubs, clubhouses and gymkhana that are close to 150 years old and are still standing. “We came from Andhra Pradesh to get a glimpse of Rocky Bhai’s (which is lead actor Yash’s name in the box-office hit) gold mine. We have seen it on the big screen, but wanted to experience it first-hand,” said Manikandan, a resident of a village near Kuppam. He said the road connecting to the top is not proper. “If they develop it, this is a nice place to hang out and go trekking,’’ he added.

After the release of KGF Chapter 2, a large number of people from Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other areas come to see this hillock. Movies starring Kannada stars Shivarajkumar, late Puneeth Rajkumar, Sri Murali and Darshan have been shot here. Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and even Hindi movie directors have come to shoot sequences. But its popularity hit the peak after KGF movies were released.

SA Chinne Gowda, a film producer and distributor of Kannada films who also served as president of the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce, said authorities should take interest and develop the spot to include tourist-friendly facilities to attract people. “This is a beautiful place and ideal for shooting,” he said. The bungalows and other structures too can be turned into tourist attractions.

KGF was the world’s second deepest gold mine at a depth of close to 18,000 feet that remained active for 121 years. Going deep into the Champion Reef Mine will be quite an experience for tourists, which can also generate revenues, residents said. As there are no industries here, local youth are forced to travel to Bengaluru and other places in search of work. There is no agriculture too here, as over 12,000 acres are part of the mining area. Tourism is the best option to generate jobs and revenues for the government at KGF. (Series concludes)