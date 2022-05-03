STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSI recruitment scam: War of words

The MLA also stressed the need for a transparent investigation into the scam.

Priyank Kharge (PTI file photo)

By Express News Service

STATE WILL GET NEW CM IF BITCOIN CASE PROBED PROPERLY: PRIYANK
MYSURU:  KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge on Monday said that Karnataka’s present BJP government will get a third CM if the probe into the Bitcoin scam is expedited. He alleged that the investigation into the Bitcoin case has come to a standstill after an FIR was registered. The MLA also stressed the need for a transparent investigation into the scam.

On the PSI recruitment scam, the Congress leader said that the investigation should not be restricted just to Kalaburagi region, but should be expanded to all examination centres. “Why didn’t the government collect OMR sheets of all the 545 selected candidates when they wanted to conduct a re-examination?” he asked. Priyank alleged that the government wants to cover up the scam by arresting one or two kingpins. 

PRIYANK JUST SCORING POLITICAL BROWNIE POINTS: SUDHAKAR
SHIVAMOGGA: Health Minister K Sudhakar said that KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge must speak on the Bitcoin scam after knowing the truth . Sudhakar told the media in Shikaripura on Monday that the Centre has clarified that no foreign investigative agency is probing the Bitcoin scam in the country. “Further, no company has lodged a complaint over the theft of Bitcoins.

It is ridiculous that Priyank Kharge is predicting that the present BJP government in the state will see another CM. He is creating something which is not there just to score political brownie points,” he added.  On the PSI recruitment scam, he said, “It is inappropriate for us to make statements when the probe is on... the investigation is transparent. There is no question of saving anyone. There will be a logical end to the case,” he said. 

