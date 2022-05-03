STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSI test topper now named accused in scam

Talking to media during the protest, Rachana had claimed she was raised by a single parent and her mother had struggled to see her as a police sub-inspector. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major twist to the PSI recruitment scam, the exam topper, Rachana Hanuma­nth, has been named Accu­sed No. 17 in the FIR filed at the High Grounds police station. Rachana and another accused Jagruth, who had led a protest against the government at Freedom Park on Saturday, have gone absconding since the FIR was registered. Talking to media during the protest, Rachana had claimed she was raised by a single parent and her mother had struggled to see her as a police sub-inspector. 

Police spot tampering in OMR sheet

She claimed that she had prepared for the PSI exam after completing her engineering. Rachana had scored 153 marks out of 200 in the common entrance test. But the police, who had sent her OMR answer sheet to the Forensic Science Laboratory, found differences in the entries in her script during the technical verification.  Rachana claimed that her father had walked out of the family as he was angry that her mother gave birth to a girl child. She told the media that her mother, who worked as a school teacher, took it as a challenge and made Rachana write competitive exams. She said her mother took loans from their relatives and was shocked when she heard about the scandal and reexamination. She and her mother live in a rented house in Bengaluru, Rachana added.

A senior CID officer said, “Based on the FSL report, we have identified the accused involved in the exam malpractice and so far, 15 have been taken into custody. They were taken to KC General Hospital for medical tests. Eight more accused and two government officials, who are involved in the scam, are still at large.”

Protest called off, agitators moving court

Over 400 PSI aspirants, who had passed the exams and been protesting at Freedom Park since Saturday, had decided to go on a hunger strike from Monday. But the police did not give them permission to continue the strike. Protesters have now decided to move the court to take up the battle legally.  

