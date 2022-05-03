When the past came alive in Reddy’s photo shoot 

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy recently celebrated the birth anniversary of eminent painter Raja Ravi Varma in a unique manner. He recreated some of the famous paintings of Varma in a photoshoot with his wife Lakshmi Aruna as the model. The photos went viral on social media. Reddy is known for his love for the camera. During the grand marriage ceremony of his daughter in 2016, Reddy family had enacted a song, inviting people to the marriage.

Recently, Reddy had done a photoshoot of himself in various attires. His son is soon going to make a debut in an upcoming Kannada movie. While posting the pictures on his social media handle, Reddy wrote, “Ravi Varma has garnered several accolades and titles from all around the globe. Both the British and Indian Royal families invited Ravi Varma to paint portraits of their families during the British Raj. They’d be astounded to see their finely painted family pictures”.

“Ravi Varma’s paintings of erudite, traditionally dressed attractive ladies became internationally recognised. Recently, a picture session having the same essence as that of Ravi Varma’s paintings was conducted for my wife, Lakshmi Aruna. With utmost respect and humility, I dedicate these works to him,” the post read. The costumes have been designed by designer Neeta Lulla.