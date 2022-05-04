STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Circular tells Karnataka doctors not to spread in communal disharmony via social media

Violations will be dealt with sternly: Circular

Hindutva, saffron flag

Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since doctors and other medical professionals are in direct contact with citizens, and their words are taken seriously, the Karnataka Medical Council has warned the doctors to be wary of their acts in the wake of rising communal disharmony in the state. 

The Council has issued a circular to all its registered doctors, which has gone viral. It reads, “It has been brought to the notice of the Council that doctors are actively participating in spreading communal disharmony through social media. Participation of doctors in issues of communal disharmony clearly amounts to professional misconduct for the reason that a doctor is supposed to treat patients irrespective of caste or religion.

Hence all medical practitioners working in Karnataka are informed that they shall not be a part of any issues pertaining to communal disharmony and in case it is noticed by KMC, they will be dealt with sternly as it is a violation of medical and professional ethics.” The circular is signed by the registrar of the Council Dr Shamrao B Patil. There are around 1.7 lakh doctors in the state. The last renewed registry of five years has shown that 55,000-60,000 of them have renewed the registration.

Dr Kanchi Pralhad V, president of the Council, told The New Indian Express that so far, no cases have been reported where doctors have stepped over the line. The circular was issued as a caution and warning to doctors to maintain professional conduct in their personal and professional life. It is a circular of alertness to members not to talk of anything which will lead to disharmony. They should be watchful of their behaviour in society, he added.

