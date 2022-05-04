Development my mantra, allegations against govt baseless: Bommai

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seems to be going full-throttle in implementing programmes announced in the budget amid a flurry of allegations against his government and speculations over leadership change. The Government Orders (GOs) have been issued for implementation of over 80 per cent of programmes announced in the budget and the remaining will be done soon, Bommai told TNIE.

Sending a clear message to officials that he means business and development works should start earnestly, Bommai said his focus will be on ensuring that works are completed in a time-bound manner and services delivered at the doorsteps of people.

Once the GOs are issued, the departments concerned can go ahead with implementation. The government can question the departments if there are delays. The CM is holding a meeting with the deputy commissioners and zilla panchayats chief executive officers next week to tell them about the intent of the government on giving priority to the projects.

“The Opposition’s game plan is to divert attention from development to controversies. I am determined to pursue a development agenda, which is important for people,” he said, adding, “I have seen enough of those strategies in my political life.” The Bommai government has come under fire from the opposition on many issues, including alleged irregularities in Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment and contractors association’s allegations of “40 per cent commission” to get the money released.

Terming the allegations against his government as “baseless” and “politically motivated”, Bommai said the Opposition is trying to raise a lot of unproductive issues. “The Opposition has failed as they are not bothered about peoples’ problems or development. But, I will never forget my duty. In one year, I want to show that we are putting a very strong foundation for a new Karnataka with inclusive growth,” he asserted.

Bommai has been travelling extensively to start various works across Karnataka. In April, he travelled 23,587 km, including his visits to New Delhi during the first and the last week of April. “I always tell people that we do the work and come with a report card to seek votes,” the CM said. BJP sources said the central leadership is said to have instructed the CM to focus on development works as well implementation government programmes.