STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No hint from Amit Shah on Karnataka Cabinet revamp

Action shifts back to Delhi; Union Home Minister likely to hold another round of talks with Santhosh, Nadda, others
 

Published: 04th May 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to Lord Basavanna on the occasion of Basava Jayanti in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru concluded on Tuesday evening with no concrete outcome on the cabinet rejig. The action now seems to have shifted back to the national capital again. Shah had a brief meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other leaders over lunch at the chief minister’s residence, but the scheduled BJP core committee meeting was called off.

Now the buzz is that Shah is likely to make an announcement on any changes in the Bommai government in New Delhi after one more round of talks with national party president JP Nadda, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and party national general secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh. In fact, Shah held talks with them on Monday evening before leaving for Karnataka.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa hinted that the expansion is likely in two-three days. “There was no buzz about the change in leadership (read chief minister’s post). But I learned that Shah might have come with a decision and the expansion is certain,” he remarked.  

Folk artistes perform on the occasion | nagaraja gadekal

State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in an apparent attempt to nullify the speculation about leadership change, clarified that the party will go to the polls in 2023 under the leadership of Bommai and guidance of Yeddyurappa. “If anybody has any illusion about leadership change, they better give it up,” he said.

On Monday evening, Bommai held talks with Yediyurappa for about 20 minutes at the latter’s residence. “People like Bommai. As the common man’s chief minister, he has been working for the poor and farmers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no answer for the hypothetical question you have asked,” Arun Singh told reporters when asked about the leadership change.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said nobody should dream about leadership change. “If Shah comes to Karnataka, it means the victory is ours even if Congress does somersaults,” he remarked. Ahead of Shah’s visit, Santhosh’ remarks about BJP’s strength in changing leadership had created ripples in political circles. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Karnataka Cabinet
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp