No hint from Amit Shah on Karnataka Cabinet revamp

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru concluded on Tuesday evening with no concrete outcome on the cabinet rejig. The action now seems to have shifted back to the national capital again. Shah had a brief meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other leaders over lunch at the chief minister’s residence, but the scheduled BJP core committee meeting was called off.

Now the buzz is that Shah is likely to make an announcement on any changes in the Bommai government in New Delhi after one more round of talks with national party president JP Nadda, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and party national general secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh. In fact, Shah held talks with them on Monday evening before leaving for Karnataka.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa hinted that the expansion is likely in two-three days. “There was no buzz about the change in leadership (read chief minister’s post). But I learned that Shah might have come with a decision and the expansion is certain,” he remarked.

State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in an apparent attempt to nullify the speculation about leadership change, clarified that the party will go to the polls in 2023 under the leadership of Bommai and guidance of Yeddyurappa. “If anybody has any illusion about leadership change, they better give it up,” he said.

On Monday evening, Bommai held talks with Yediyurappa for about 20 minutes at the latter’s residence. “People like Bommai. As the common man’s chief minister, he has been working for the poor and farmers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no answer for the hypothetical question you have asked,” Arun Singh told reporters when asked about the leadership change.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said nobody should dream about leadership change. “If Shah comes to Karnataka, it means the victory is ours even if Congress does somersaults,” he remarked. Ahead of Shah’s visit, Santhosh’ remarks about BJP’s strength in changing leadership had created ripples in political circles.