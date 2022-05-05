STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Cabinet surgery likely in the next few days

Leadership may wait for PM to return from Europe.

Published: 05th May 2022 05:57 AM

There were murmurs in political corridors of a possible change in leadership during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Karnataka

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the long-pending reshuffle of the Bommai cabinet expected to take place in a day or two, Thursday’s cabinet meeting has been put off to May 11. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had in fact, come to Bengaluru with a clear decision on the rejig, and reportedly discussed it personally with Bommai and even cleared the list of the ministers to be dropped and new faces to be inducted.

“My information is that Amit Shah has come with a decision, and the rejig is  likely to take place in two or three days,” former chief minister B S  Yediyurappa had said on Tuesday, before the lunch hosted for Shah by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The list is likely to be out shortly, and the changes may take place soon after  Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns home from his foreign trip on Friday evening. The swearing-in of the new ministers could take place before May 10, sources informed The New Indian Express. A number of senior ministers are likely to be dropped, with the names of Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Small Scale Industries Minister MTB Nagaraj, Housing Minister V Somanna, Minister for Women Development, Muzrai and Wakfs Shashikala Jolle and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan doing the rounds. While there are various reasons to drop them, the high command is said to be keen to bring in new faces in an election year.

Loyalists who are to be dropped will be assigned jobs in the party organisation, sources said. “Ashoka has to concentrate on BBMP polls whereas the high command holds a serious view about Sudhakar, who was facing many allegations which could adversely affect the party. MTB Nagaraj recently created an embarassing situation for the party by tweeting that he had committed a mistake by defecting to the BJP. These factors will also contribute to their removal,” they added.

Leaders like P Rajeev, Rajugouda, Preetham Gowda, Poornima Srinivas, N Mahesh, Arvind Bellad, B Y Vijayendra, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and a few others are tipped to make it to the cabinet.There could also be a portfolio reshuffle, especially Home, which may go to a senior MLA who can handle sensitive situations. Current Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is likely to be given RDPR, which was held by K  S Eshwarappa, a source said. Meanwhile, there is a demand from sections of party workers to create the post of DyCM for their respective leaders, but the high command is unlikely to pay heed to this.

