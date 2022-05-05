PSI recruitment scam: CID issues third notice to Priyank Kharge

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The CID probing the alleged irregularities in the examination for the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors, issued a third notice to KPCC spokesperson and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of the former minister continuing to skip appearing before the CID.

The notice served by the Assistant Investigating Officer of PSI-CET Scam Narasimhamurthy on May 4 reads, “The CID had asked Priyank Kharge on April 25 to provide details about the information provided in the press conference held at Kalaburagi on April 24 and to provide evidences with regard to the information given in the press conference.”

Narasimhamurthy has stated that after verifying the details of the press conference held by Priyank on April 24 in which he presented audio clips of the conversation between a middleman and candidate and his statement that he (Priyank) is still in possession of some evidences, the investigating officer is of the belief that Priyank might have verified their genuineness before going to the media. The Assistant Investigating Officer has also asked Priyank to appear within two days of receiving the notice and furnish the said details.