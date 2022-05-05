PSI recruitment scam: Siddaramaiah seeks judicial probe, sacking of two ministers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe monitored by a High Court judge into the Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI) recruitment scam. “This is a Rs 300-core scam and we have no faith in the CID investigation. We demand a judicial investigation monitored by a sitting judge of the High Court,” Opposition Leader in the Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the media.

The State Government, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, are responsible for the scam and no action was taken when aggrieved candidates had written to the state police chief on January 25, he said. He demanded Araga Jnanendra and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatnarayan’s dismissal from the Cabinet. Siddaramaiah said the then ADGP (Recruitment) Amrit Paul and DySP Shanta Kumar’s transfer shows their involvement in the irregularities.

The State G0overnment should have lodged an FIR and suspended them and identified the other officers involved in it, Siddaramaiah said and alleged that the 5th ranker holder Darshan Gowda and 10th rank holder Nagesh Gowda are relatives of Ashwath Narayan and they have been let off after investigation, even though others have been arrested.

“The scam is not limited to just the Home Department. Reports have emerged about a scam in the appointment of assistant professors by Higher Education Department. Two people have been arrested. Higher Education Minister should be dismissed from the Cabinet,” the former chief minister thundered.