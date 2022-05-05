PSI recruitment scam: Deputy SP transferred

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A long-serving DySP-ranked officer in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been reportedly transferred to another wing of the state police. The officer has been questioned by the CID sleuths probing the police sub-inspectors PSI recruitment scam to find out whether he was involved.

The DySP (name withheld as he is under suspicion), who has been transferred, is suspected to have been contacting the candidates through middlemen. Later, he was allegedly striking a deal with the candidates and was subsequently fixing rates based on their family background.

The DySP started his career as a constable. He later became a sub-inspector in the in-service quota in 2006. When most police officers in the ranks of PSIs and inspectors want independent charge as Station House Officers, this DySP preferred to serve in the recruitment wing of the police department, which is a non-executive post.

Even if he was getting transferred, he was still managing to come back to the recruitment wing, which raised suspicions post the exposure of the scam. However, the suspicions have not yet been confirmed and the probe is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a successful candidate who passed the exam through malpractice, Shantha Bai, from Sedam in Kalaburagi, is said to have gone to Tirupati along with her husband and child for tonsure. After she returned with Tirupati laddu and gave it to the middleman, assistant engineer of the irrigation department Manjunath Melkundi, the latter refused to take the laddus, instead demanded that she settle the balance amount which was part of the deal.

Melkundi was upset as the remaining Rs 30 lakh had remained unpaid although her name figured in the provisional selection list. After her name came in the list, she, along with her family, went to give the offering to Tirupati as thanksgiving.