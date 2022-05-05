STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1,519 crore action plan approved for 15 Karnataka districts

Published: 05th May 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A high-level committee, chaired by Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraj, approved  plans to take up works at a cost of Rs 1,519 crore in small urban centres in 15 districts. This is the fourth phase of the Chief Minister’s Amruta Nagarothana Yojana in urban local bodies, covering Bengaluru Rural (Rs 80.34 crore), Mandya (Rs 89.25 crore), Kolar (Rs 123.25 crore), Chikkaballapur (Rs 84.82 crore), Dakshina Kannada (Rs 72.25 crore), Dharwad (Rs 29.75 crore), Gadag (Rs 55.25 crore), Koppal (Rs 106.25 crore), Haveri (Rs 97.75 crore), Raichur: (Rs 110.50 crore), Yadgir Rs (114.75 crore), Bidar (Rs 97.75 crore), Shivamogga (Rs 106.25 crore), Bagalkot (Rs 208.25 crore) and Uttara Kannada (Rs 143.02 crore). The projects will be executed over two years ending by 2024-25.  

Comments

