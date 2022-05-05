STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stick to deadlines, complete budget works, Bommai directs officials

Bommai said Government Orders (GOs) have been issued for implementation of 80 per cent of the schemes announced in the budget.

CM Basavaraj Bommai chairs a meeting to discuss implementation of budget proposals, in Bengaluru on Wednesday 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday held a series of meetings with senior officials of the medical education, water resources, public works, rural development and panchayat raj and social welfare departments to review implementation of programmes announced in the last budget. 

Bommai said Government Orders (GOs) have been issued for implementation of 80 per cent of the schemes announced in the budget. Speaking to the media, Bommai said GOs have been issued to most of the schemes, except a few facing technical and legal issues.  The CM will also be meeting deputy commissioners and zilla panchayat chief executive officers next week to ensure works are expedited in districts.

In the review meeting, Bommai set a deadline for each work and instructed the officials to abide by the same.Bommai directed the officials of the medical education department to take steps to lay the foundation for the proposed Jayadeva Hospital in Hubballi by August 15.

The hospital is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 250 crore. The CM also directed the officials to start construction of the proposed government medical college at Ramanagara by the end of June, for which officials have to get all approvals by May 10. The officials were also told to start work on the medical college at Chitradurga at the earliest.

During his review meeting with RDPR officials, Bommai directed the officials to organise desi sports tournaments at gram panchayats. He said many native sports, including kho-kho, kabbadi, and bullock cart races can be organised with help from private players. 

On 1,000 anganwadi centres that do not have their own buildings, Bommai directed the RDPR officials to identify land in coordination with the women and child welfare department  and take up the works under MGNREGA.  

Basavaraj Bommai
