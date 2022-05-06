By switching parties, Basavaraj Horatti violating statute: BK Hariprasad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad on Thursday hit out at Upper House Chairman Basavaraj Horatti for “violating” the Constitution by announcing his decision to join the BJP while holding office. The Congress leader said this conduct of Horatti comes under the ambit of the Anti-Defection Law.

Horatti had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the latter’s visit to Bengaluru and announced his decision to join the BJP. Horatti, who was with the JDS, is likely to be the BJP candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency. “A person is free to join any party, but after the Anti-Defection law came into effect, anyone (elected representative) joining the other party or making such a statement, comes under the ambit of the 10th Schedule.

He has said he will resign as Chairman on May 11 and join the BJP, it is against the Constitution,” he added, demanding Horatti’s resignation. “A similar situation arose when Rajya Sabha member Sharad Yadav said he would join the RJD. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu used that statement of Yadav to disqualify him,” Hariprasad said.

Horatti should uphold dignity of House: Hariprasad

“Horatti is occupying a constitutional post, he met Amit Shah and said he will be joining the BJP. No one expected such a stand by Horatti, who is senior and has long experience... before coming to such a decision, he could have conducted himself in a manner that safeguards the dignity of the post he is holding,” Hariprasad said.

“Horatti is holding a high constitutional post. It goes without saying that he has to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House,” Hariprasad said, adding there could be a Constitutional crisis if the Congress plans to complain against Horatti. “...because if we have to take it up formally, we have to file a complaint with the deputy chairman, and that post is vacant.” Meanwhile, Horatti (76) joining the BJP has posed several questions to the saffron party. “How will they accommodate him when the party principle is not to allow anyone above the age of 75 to hold any post?” asked a political expert.

As Horatti prepares to switch sides to join the BJP, a big question is how the party will manage so many contradictions. While Horatti is over 75 years old, it will mean denying the party ticket to their own candidate Mohan Limbikai, and giving the seat to Horatti. Horatti is joining the BJP with the consent of the JDS, and there are many questions whether this is one of the first moves to ensure a larger synergy the BJP is building with JDS.