Task force to upgrade govt engineering colleges in Karnataka

The seven colleges selected are in Kalaburagi, Haveri , Karwar, KR Pete , Kodagu , Ramanagara, and Bengaluru.

Published: 06th May 2022 06:08 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the officials concerned to constitute a task force to upgrade seven government engineering colleges in the state on par with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).Bommai, during a review meeting on Thursday, said the task force will have representation from NITs, IITs and other education experts and will be constituted within two days.  

The seven colleges selected are in Kalaburagi, Haveri , Karwar, KR Pete , Kodagu , Ramanagara, and Bengaluru. “The colleges have to be developed on par with IIT by next year. These institutes should also give priority to research and development,” he added. Meanwhile, the State Government on Thursday approved construction of Anubhava Mantapa at a cost of Rs 532 crore. The CM instructed the officials to complete the work on Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan in Bidar within three years.

OTHER ORDERS
CM instructs officials to construct 6,500 classrooms at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore this academic year
Yeshaswini health scheme needs to be launched on October 2
Various beneficiaries for social welfare schemes need to be selected by end of July

