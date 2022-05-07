BJP keen to expand footprint in Old Mysore

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP, which has never won a majority in Karnataka -- it got 108 seats in 2008 and 104 in 2018 -- has understood that one of the reasons it failed to get the magic number of 113 is because Old Mysore is its weakest spot. The party has realised that it needs support in the Vokkaliga heartland, and is aggressively seeking to expand its footprint here.

Sensing an opportunity in Mandya, where Sumalatha Ambareesh won as independent MP, JDS MLC Appaji Gowda lost his seat, and the KR Pet win, the BJP is feeling encouraged to hold a party convention here. The party is also banking on the eroded vote share of the JDS.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who met one of Old Mysore’s tallest leaders, SM Krishna, informed the media about holding a Mandya Samavesha. The BJP has chalked out a number of programmes to wrest the belt from the Congress and JDS, and discussed it with the central leadership too.

“People from all parts of the State are coming to the BJP. Kolar and Mandya are seeing a big influx too. The youth are showing keen interest in joining BJP in South Karnataka. A strong young leadership is set to emerge in Mandya, with a strong wave is in favour of BJP,” Bommai said.

On the possibility of ST Jayaram joining the party, he said, “Not only ST Jayaram, we will speak to all those keen to accept the party’s ideology and principles.” Over two years ago, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel had told TNIE that the party is working to increase its influence over Old Mysore.

The win of Vokkaliga (Kunchatiga) leader Rajesh Gowda in Sira, Tumakuru, the entry of Vokkaliga leaders Dr K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi) and ST Somashekar (Dasarahalli) in addition to stalwarts R Ashoka, CT Ravi, Shobha Karandlaje and Sadananda Gowda, will ensure a more ambitious outreach in Old Mysore.

