BJP meeting on May 10 will discuss 2023 Karnataka poll roadmap

The State BJP office-bearers’ meeting, to be held in Udupi on May 10, will discuss organisational strategies and a roadmap for the 2023 assembly elections.  

Published: 07th May 2022

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The State BJP office-bearers’ meeting, to be held in Udupi on May 10, will discuss organisational strategies and a roadmap for the 2023 assembly elections.  BJP state executive member K Uday Kumar Shetty told reporters here on Friday that state leaders will be participating in the event, which will be held at Madhava Krishna Sabha Bhavana of Hotel Kidiyoor.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel will inaugurate the programme, which will be attended by 77 invitees, including MPs Pratap Simha, Tejaswi Surya, Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan and leaders like CT Ravi and B Y Vijayendra. Shetty claimed that there is already a wave in favour of the BJP, and many Congress leaders will be joining the BJP. The party is preparing to win more seats in elections, he said.

On former minister Pramod Madhwaraj joining the BJP, Udupi district BJP president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak said the district committee has already sent its observation to the state committee, and a final decision will be made.

