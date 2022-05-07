Cabinet rejig: With PM Modi back home, Karnataka BJP waits for change

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi having returned to India after his Europe trip, BJP leaders are eagerly waiting to see the changes the party high command brings in, ahead of the 2023 assembly polls. “Even the chief minister and senior leaders don’t have a clue about leadership change or cabinet reshuffle or expansion. Ultimately, Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take the final call,” remarked a ministerial aspirant.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, who was on a trip to Gujarat, reached New Delhi on Thursday, and is likely to meet PM Modi to brief him about the situation is that state, which is headed for polls in December 2022.

“He may also take up the issue of Karnataka and discuss the Bommai government’s effectiveness and party’s situation. He had spoken recently about a change in leadership as the BJP’s strength, in the context of putting an end to dynasty politics,” a source said. Which is why former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was allowed to speak against dynasty politics, and had stated on Friday that only one member of a family would be given a ticket in the next polls.

Bommai, it seems, is unmindful about talk of a cabinet rejig, and is holding meetings of various departments to ensure his budgetary promises are implemented. There are many options before the BJP high command, including snap polls, cabinet reshuffle, Gujarat model of change in leadership, among other strategies ahead of the 2023 assembly polls. Karnataka is crucial for the party to retain power as the gateway to the South, say political pundits.

Bommai has reportedly spoken to former chief minister S M Krishna about holding a party convention in Mandya, the Vokkaliga bastion in Old Mysuru region, to strengthen the party. Bommai will be in New Delhi on May 10 to meet ambassadors of various countries to impress upon them that Karnataka is the investment destination, ahead of the Global Investors’ Meet to be held in November 2022, according to the CMO. However, it’s not confirmed whether he will call on the party high command to discuss the cabinet rejig.