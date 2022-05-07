STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cabinet rejig: With PM Modi back home, Karnataka BJP waits for change

Ultimately, Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take the final call,” remarked a ministerial aspirant.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi having returned to India after his Europe trip, BJP leaders are eagerly waiting to see the changes the party high command brings in, ahead of the 2023 assembly polls. “Even the chief minister and senior leaders don’t have a clue about leadership change or cabinet reshuffle or expansion. Ultimately, Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take the final call,” remarked a ministerial aspirant.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, who was on a trip to Gujarat, reached New Delhi on Thursday, and is likely to meet PM Modi to brief him about the situation is that state, which is headed for polls in December 2022. 

“He may also take up the issue of Karnataka and discuss the Bommai government’s effectiveness and party’s situation. He had spoken recently about a change in leadership as the BJP’s strength, in the context of putting an end to dynasty politics,” a source said. Which is why former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was allowed to speak against dynasty politics, and had stated on Friday that only one member of a family would be given a ticket in the next polls.

Bommai, it seems, is unmindful about talk of a cabinet rejig, and is holding meetings of various departments to ensure his budgetary promises are implemented. There are many options before the BJP high command, including snap polls, cabinet reshuffle, Gujarat model of change in leadership, among other strategies ahead of the 2023 assembly polls. Karnataka is crucial for the party to retain power as the gateway to the South, say political pundits.

Bommai has reportedly spoken to former chief minister S M Krishna about holding a party convention in Mandya, the Vokkaliga bastion in Old Mysuru region, to strengthen the party. Bommai will be in New Delhi on May 10 to meet ambassadors of various countries to impress upon them that Karnataka is the investment destination, ahead of the Global Investors’ Meet to be held in November 2022, according to the CMO. However, it’s not confirmed whether he will call on the party high command to discuss the cabinet rejig.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Karnataka cabinet Karnataka
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp