STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Got Bluetooth device at exam centre: Two PSI recruitment scam accused

Vaijinath from Mashal of Afzalpur taluk allegedly helped RD Patil, one of the kingpins of the scam, in getting candidates and during the exam malpractice.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bluetooth. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Two PSI CET aspirants, arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), have confessed that they got Bluetooth devices soon after entering the exam centres and the investigators are now gathering details of invigilators of exam centres across the state. Meanwhile, the CID took Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) DySP Vaijinath Revoor into custody on Friday evening. He was taken for interrogation to a temporary CID office at Aiwan-E-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburgi.

Vaijinath from Mashal of Afzalpur taluk allegedly helped RD Patil, one of the kingpins of the scam, in getting candidates and during the exam malpractice. Another DySP was arrested on Thursday after two days of intense grilling. A senior CID officer said the two aspirants, who are among the 22 named in the FIR, were given correct answers to the questions over Bluetooth devices. Later, evaluators had corrected mistakes by overwriting on OMR sheets, which was found during the analysis conducted by FSL.

CID forms team to find accused, invigilators

The FSL sent a report to the CID a week ago and the CID has filed the FIR based on that report. The CID has formed a team to find the other accused, including some of the supervisors. The police are also verifying phone call records and bank account details of the accused after taking permission from a city court. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that in all, 47 accused have been arrested and CID officials will trace all the accused and complete the information soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSI recruitment scam
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp