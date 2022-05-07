Got Bluetooth device at exam centre: Two PSI recruitment scam accused

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Two PSI CET aspirants, arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), have confessed that they got Bluetooth devices soon after entering the exam centres and the investigators are now gathering details of invigilators of exam centres across the state. Meanwhile, the CID took Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) DySP Vaijinath Revoor into custody on Friday evening. He was taken for interrogation to a temporary CID office at Aiwan-E-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburgi.

Vaijinath from Mashal of Afzalpur taluk allegedly helped RD Patil, one of the kingpins of the scam, in getting candidates and during the exam malpractice. Another DySP was arrested on Thursday after two days of intense grilling. A senior CID officer said the two aspirants, who are among the 22 named in the FIR, were given correct answers to the questions over Bluetooth devices. Later, evaluators had corrected mistakes by overwriting on OMR sheets, which was found during the analysis conducted by FSL.

CID forms team to find accused, invigilators

The FSL sent a report to the CID a week ago and the CID has filed the FIR based on that report. The CID has formed a team to find the other accused, including some of the supervisors. The police are also verifying phone call records and bank account details of the accused after taking permission from a city court. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that in all, 47 accused have been arrested and CID officials will trace all the accused and complete the information soon.