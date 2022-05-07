Kanyana Dalit minor's death: Accused arrested in Belthangady

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada police have arrested the accused in a minor Dalit girl's death case in Kanyana in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The accused Shahul Hameed alias Kutta, a resident of Kaniyur Talekki was arrested at Alekki in Madanthyar Kukkala village in Belthangady taluk.

The investigation was carried out under Bantwal division DySP Shivanshu Rajput and two teams were formed to nab the absconding accused. The accused was arrested on Thursday night and will be produced before the court.

The deceased, a class-10 student from Kaniyuru in Kanyana village was found hanging at her house and the family had accused Shahul Hamid of instigating the girl to commit suicide.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased girl's father Sanjeeva, when he and his wife returned from work, his daughter was found hanging. His daughter and the accused were said to be in a relationship. The girl's family had opposed it and had warned her and the accused about continuing. However, Kutta allegedly harassed the girl to leave her parents.

The accused was booked under IPC section 305 and various sections of the SC/ST Act.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of SP Rishikesh Sonawane and additional SP Kumarachandra by DySP Shivanshu, Inspector Nagaraj H and the team.