Leaders should not comment against party’s interest: Excise Minister Gopalaiah

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the power station in Belawadi of Arkalgud taluk, he said that 2023 assembly election will also be held under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:09 AM

HASSAN: Brushing aside the statement made by Vijayapura MLA Basanagoud Patil Yatnal that the high command is mulling a change in guard before May 10 in the state, District Minister Gopalaiah said that there is no such proposal made.  

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the power station in Belawadi of Arkalgud taluk, he said that 2023 assembly election will also be held under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai. The CM’s position is comfortable and not shaky, he said. He added that leaders, especially senior politicians, should not air such hasty statements in public in the interest of the party and the leaders respect the decision of the party high command. 

He added that Gopalaiah, who is also the Excise Minister, said that Arun Singh, the Karnataka incharge, recently clarified that there will not be a change in leadership in Karnataka.  The minister said that a section of opposition leaders allegedly are conspiring against Ashwath Narayan, the Higher Education Minister, over the PSI scam. The state government has taken the issue seriously and has taken stringent action against the guilty in this regard, he added. The district minister said that the government is committed to set up a truck terminal in Hassan and the Revenue Minister will be taking the final decision.

