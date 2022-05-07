PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka to move HC seeking trial by fast-track court

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the government will move the High Court urging it to constitute a fast track court for speedy trial of the case involving PSI-CET scam accused.



He said, “The government wants to take the case to its logical end and punish the accused so that nobody should dare to commit such scams in the future. Speedy justice and punishment will help in checking recurrence of such scams. Keeping this in mind, we will ask the High Court to constitute a fast track court and the government will appoint special prosecutors to argue on behalf of the CID in the court”.

He said, “The government has entrusted the probe to the CID which is carrying out the investigation in a fair manner. We have given a free hand to the investigative agency and have directed it to take action against those found guilty, irrespective of their political affiliation or status. Nobody including the chief minister will interfere in the investigation”.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officer, a police inspector and a few constables are among the arrested in the scam. The CID has already served notices to all the 545 candidates who had written the CET in October.

Re-exam inevitable

Asked about the decision to conduct re-exams, as it amounts to meting out injustice to genuine candidates for no fault of theirs, he said, “if the malpractice was reported from one or two centres, we would have conducted re-exams only in those centres. But the illegality has been reported from many centres and modern devices like Bluetooth were used.”

He clarified that only written exam will be conducted again and not the physical test, adding, the re-exams will be conducted only after the completion of the probe. The home minister criticised the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar for dragging the name of Higher Education Minsiter Dr C N Ashwath Narayan into the scam. “If they have proof, let them give it to the CID”, he said.

GOVT WILL COLLAPSE IF PSI SCAM KINGPIN IS EXPOSED: KUMARASWAMY

Hassan: Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy predicted the fall of the state government once the name of the kingpin of the Police Sub-Inspector scam is out. Speaking to media persons in Channarayapatna, Kumaraswamy asked whether the state government is ready to reveal the name of the kingpin of the scam?

"Nobody is ready to disclose the name of the kingpin as they know that the government will fall soon after the name is disclosed," he said. Kumaraswamy said he also has information about the alleged irregularities in selection of assistant professors and the government should come up with the names of miscreants involved in the scam which is said to be bigger than the PSI scam. He said Congress leaders are giving importance to PSI scam and neglecting the assistant professors scam.