STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Setback to Karnataka Congress as ex-minister Pramod Madhwaraj quits party citing 'political suffocation'

Pramod Madhwaraj was with Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat when the latter inaugurated the state's first floating bridge at Malpe Beach.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Minister Pramod Madhwaraj

Former Karnataka Minister Pramod Madhwaraj (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

UDUPI: In a setback to the Congress, former Karnataka minister and party state vice-president Pramod Madhwaraj on Saturday announced his resignation from the party's primary membership saying there was 'political suffocation'.

Madhwaraj was recently appointed as the new vice-president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

He posted the resignation letter on his Twitter handle.

Speculation is rife that he is set to join the ruling BJP.

"I regret to inform you that since last three years, the situation in Udupi district Congress party has been a bad experience for me, thus leading to political suffocation and the facts have been brought to your kind notice and other party leaders," Madhwaraj said in his resignation letter to Congress state unit president D K Shivakumar on Saturday.

He further said the Congress did not take measures to redress his grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the party's Udupi unit.

Madhwaraj said that due to the circumstances in Udupi, he has reached a point wherein it has become impossible for him to continue in the Congress and to do justice to the new post that was assigned to him recently.

"Hence, I have decided not to accept the post of vice-presidentship of the KPCC and also to tender my resignation from the primary membership of the party," he said in his resignation letter.

On Friday, Madhwaraj was with Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat when the latter inaugurated the state's first floating bridge at Malpe Beach.

Madhwaraj, who hails from Udupi, had served in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government as the minister for fisheries, sports and youth empowerment.

The resignation comes as the party is gearing up for the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Karnataka Pramod Madhwaraj Congress
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp