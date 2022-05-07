STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varthur Prakash, Malur ex-MLA to join BJP ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls

Former minister and two-term independent MLA Varthur R Prakash and former MLA from Malur Kodihalli Manjunath Gowda are all set to join the saffron party in Bengaluru on Saturday.  

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Former minister and two-term independent MLA Varthur R Prakash and former MLA from Malur Kodihalli Manjunath Gowda are all set to join the saffron party in Bengaluru on Saturday. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kodihalli Manjunath said, “I took the decision to dump JDS and join BJP only after consulting with my supporters and well wishers.

A grand programme will be organised in Malur where thousands of my supporters including zilla, taluk and gram panchayat members will join the BJP.” Meanwhile, Prakash said he will also join the BJP with Gowda in the presence of party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and District Minister Munirathna.

The BJP is likely to get a boost in the region months ahead of the Assembly elections as both the leaders have a good clout in their respective constituencies. It may be recalled that for the last several months, the duo was seen in almost all the functions of District Minister Munirathna.

