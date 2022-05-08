STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50K acres to be acquired for GIM investors: Murgesh Nirani

"Setting up more industries will create more jobs for locals and reduce unemployment," Nirani said.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Murugesh Nirani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industry Minister Murgesh Nirani said that the government will acquire 50,000 acres of land ahead of the Global Investors Meet in November 2022, and allot land to industrialists and provide world-class facilities.

“Setting up more industries will create more jobs for locals and reduce unemployment,” Nirani said. Speaking at the inauguration of India Manufacturing Show 2022, in Bengaluru on Saturday, he stressed on taking industries beyond Bengaluru into Tier II and III cities under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“Besides our government will also implement One District One Product policy soon,” he said. He said special incentives will be given to cluster-based industrial parks.

Comments

