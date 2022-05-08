Nrupathunga varsity flouting UGC land rule, allege students

Donna Eva By

BENGALURU: Nrupathunga University, which was inaugurated last week by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has been upgraded despite not meeting the land requirements specified by the University Grants Commission, students alleged.

The Government Science College, Bengaluru, which was bifurcated alongside the Government Arts College, was upgraded to a state university, and named Nrupathunga University, after the the approval of Governor Vajubhai Vala in 2020.

The college was upgraded to a unitary university as part of an ordinance amending the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000. Karnataka State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman B Thimmegowda told The New Sunday Express that the college has been upgraded because of its excellence in teaching.

However, students alleged that the university, which was a college earlier, has not adhered to the land requirements of the University Grants Commission (UGC) as well as the state Acts. “The university has only around 10 acres and most of it is shared with the Government Arts College,” students told TNSE.

Following the upgradation, the fee for some of the courses have nearly doubled. “Also, there is no subsidised fees for SC/STs or girl students. We had complained to the registrar and vice-chancellor, but nothing happened,” another student said.

Varsities must possess at least 25 acres of land: UGC

Narendra N, a former student of the university who graduated in 2020, said he had filed multiple RTIs and also organised a protest in September 2021. The survey documents provided by Narendra show that only 10 acres are said to belong to the university, which is also shared by the Government Arts College.

The guidelines, however, stipulate that a university can only be established if it has at least 25 acres if it is within BBMP limits and at least 40 acres otherwise. Further, fees for the Bachelor of Computer Application course has more than doubled. It was around Rs 10,000 earlier and it has gone up to Rs 21,000. “Many students from rural and poor backgrounds come here to study.

They cannot afford such high fees,” Narendra said. University Vice-Chancellor Shrinivas Balli told TNSE that the state government promised land to the university in Yelahanka where a hostel for SC/ ST students is also situated that is run by the Social Welfare Department.

“Since the university was a bifurcated college, there has not been any proper division between the arts and science college. There is some confusion regarding the usage of the playground and auditorium,” he said. According to UGC guidelines, universities must possess at least 25 acres of land at its own campus and not across campuses.

A UGC official told TNSE that oral complaints had been received on land irregularities by the university. Several applications have been rejected solely because of the land clause, he pointed out. On the high fees, Balli said that though there are no subsidies for SC/ST students, fees will be reimbursed after the completion of the course. But Narendra said how will students get money to pursue their studies first.

Consensus elusive

