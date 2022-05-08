Vocal for local: Karnataka govt holds job fairs in districts

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : To provide jobs to locals, who stay outside Bengaluru, the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) is conducting mega job fairs in each district. Many big companies, including IT firms, have hired recruits for their centres located in Mysuru and Mangaluru during these jobs fairs.

Over the last few months, the Corporation conducted job fairs in Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Hassan districts, where 402 companies participated. As per the KSDC data, 30,000 people, including students, took part in these jobs fairs and 10,085 were given offer letters. It is holding the sixth job fair in Ramanagara on May 10 which is expected to be attended by 5,000 job aspirants.

An online registration system has been developed where candidates can upload their details along with their resumes. A senior official said the job fairs are also an attempt to reduce the burden on Bengaluru, where a large number of people land in search of jobs.

“Though many companies prefer to hire candidates for their offices in Bengaluru, it is challenging for us to spread the opportunity uniformly across the state. Many candidates from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities got jobs at their places during these fairs,” he added.

‘Covid-hopes’ mini job fairs in all districts

Minister for IT-BT and Skill Development Dr CN Ashwath Narayan is keen to organise these job fairs. Some of the major companies that took part in the fairs includes IBM, TCS, Reliance Retail, Abhimo Technologies (Mangaluru), Bright Solution, Karanji Infotech (Mangaluru), Randstad, Saltsnap Media, Winman Software, Kodnest Technologies, iLenSys Technologies and more.

The department also conducted mini-job fairs, where they focussed on self-employment for those who lost jobs during the pandemic. Ashwin Gowda, Managing Director of KSDC, told The New Sunday Express that they organised “Covidhopes’’ mini job fairs in all districts.