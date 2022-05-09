19 lakh EVMs missing, alleges senior Cong leader

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : While there has been much complaining from many politicians about the fairness of EVMs, a senior Congress leader H K Patil has shot off a letter to the Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, requesting an inquiry into the matter.

Patil who has relied on RTI queries has pointed out that about 19 lakh EVMs are missing and the matter needs to be investigated by a judge of the Supreme Court independently. He said after diligent inquiries and RTI queries they have realised that in the span of around 15 years the ECI has not received 9,64,270 EVMs that BEL states to have delivered.

Similarly the ECI has also not received 9,29,929 EVMs that ECI affirms to have delivered to it. It also shows that in 2014-15, BEL claims it supplied 62,183 EVMs but the ECI has received none. He said the issue remains unsolved for the past four years. He has shot off a letter to the Speaker VH Kageri and submitted a document to the election authorities and also attested the RTI responses.

Patil informed Speaker Kageri that an explanation would have to be sought from authorities concerned over the issue. He said, “There is also total ambiguity in respect of procedures adopted on movement of EVMs as well as destruction of old and unserviceable EVMs. The unreliable processes and absence of clear accountability of officials in this regard could have a telling effect on the integrity of the process of elections.’’