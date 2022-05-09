Congress charged up as 78 lakh people enroll digitally in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Congress party's digital membership has turned into a morale booster for the grand old party in Karnataka as over 78 lakh people have enrolled which is 30 per cent of the 2.6 crore members across the country for the party and almost 15 per cent of the total electorates, about 5.2 crore in the state.

Through the process, the party has touched almost all the 58,186 booths in 224 Assembly constituencies across the State and over 2.2 lakh party workers were reportedly involved in it with great enthusiasm. The party, which is struggling to revive, with senior leader Rahul Gandhi touring Telangana for a couple of days, is likely to use the data to bolster its base, besides strengthening its cadre on the lines of the BJP.

It is also likely to share the data with its election strategists, in the wake of 2024 LS polls, and appointed Sunil Kanugol, who joined AICC unconditionally in March first week, as Karnataka in charge for 2023 assembly polls.

The data collected by visiting doorsteps of the members have been broken up into demographic components like caste, age, gender which will help analyse it in the long run and target the groups with information.

There are about 56 per cent youths aged below 40 and 40 per cent women out of 78 lakh who have enrolled digitally, sources said. “We will also set up the 12-member committees in each booth and create the WhatsApp groups to share all the area specific information and also about the programmes of the Congress party including the manifesto.

The data will help the party strengthen its cadre,” remarked Raghunandan Ramanna, chief co-ordinator for the digital membership. “Karnataka is first in the digital membership followed by Telangana which has over 40 lakh. I do not know how authentic the digital membership of other parties are including the BJP’s,” he claimed.