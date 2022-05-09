Hero stones, monuments lay scatters near Bhatkal in Karnataka

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Once known as Sangeetapura, the present-day Hadavalli or Haaduhalli near Bhatkal is in dire need of attention. The Haaduhalli has two hillocks which have several temples and monuments. But a close look at these sites, one can find hero stones and inscriptions lying on the ground unattended.

History experts point out that the religious fear attached to these monuments and structures have saved them from being smuggled, but they need attention so that the rich heritage pieces of the 15th century can be preserved for the future generations. Most of the monuments that need protection in Bhatkal were created in the times of Queen Chennabhairadevi, who is famously known as Pepper Queen.

The Chandragiri hillock which has several hero stones and monuments is in pathetic condition. One has to wade through tall bushes and weeds to climb to the top of the hill. A Jain temple on top of the hillock is in dilapidated condition. There are no sigh boards and information about the site. The local administration seemed to be in no mood to provide protection for the monuments that are scattered in different parts of Haaduhalli.

Little away from Haaduhalli, Khetapai Narayana temple is located and also required attention. Its one of the most unique temples of coastal Karnataka having stone panels of stories from Ramayana.

Noted hisotrian from Uttara Kannada district Lakshmeesh Hegde Sonda said there are numbers of heritage sites in the district which require attention and protection. "We had suggested to the government to open up a museum where the unattended hero stones and monuments can be put up for display. There are few local communities who are worshipping some of the herostones and they are protected. But there are hundreds of heritage prices that require protection," he pointed out.

Banavasi, which is known as the first capital of Karnataka is located near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. Banavasi has a museum maintained bu the central archaeology and the history lovers now demand that the state archaeology department should open an additional museum to safeguard the hero stones or take help from the central authorities for the same.