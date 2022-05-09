STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC prescribes guidelines on handling rowdy/history sheeting

The court noted that there are discernible consequences adverse to the interest of the individual concerned who may not be an accused.

Published: 09th May 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that there is a need for a comprehensive legislation concerning the Rowdy Sheeting and History Sheeting in view of the Supreme Court judgement related to privacy in the KS Puttaswamy case, the Karnataka High Court prescribed nine guidelines, including the review of entries in Rowdy Register once in two years by the jurisdictional police till a comprehensive legislation is framed.

Issuing these guidelines while disposing of petitions by 20 rowdy/history sheeters from different parts of the state seeking directions to the jurisdictional police to remove their names from the Rowdy/History Sheet, Justice Krishna S Dixit said the existing provisions of the Karnataka Police Manual prove inadequate in the light of Puttaswamy jurisprudence.

The court noted that there are discernible consequences adverse to the interest of the individual concerned who may not be an accused. There has to be a due procedure for making or continuing entries in rowdy register/history sheets. A proper grievance redressal mechanism has to be developed against a wrongful registration of names and their continuation, it opined.

The petitions contain cases in which rowdy sheeting is done without any basis, periodical suo motu review of rowdy sheets not done, review of rowdy sheets not undertaken despite representation and entries continued beyond reasonable period without justification.

Petitioners argued that there is no discernable procedure to enter their names to the Rowdy Registers and there is no procedural and substantive safeguarding of victims of rowdy sheeting, which has many implications on their liberty, privacy & reputation.

The state government contended that rowdy sheeting has been a necessary practice since colonial days and it is managed by police officials with expertise and due restraint.

Social Stigma

"An individual being branded as a 'bad character/shady character', 'goonda' or 'rowdy' is viewed as an 'anti-social element'. During special occasions such as elections, festivals, social/political events, visits of constitutional/foreign dignitaries, social turmoil or the like, their activities are put under acute scanner. Police surveillance per se casts social stigma that may mar the political career of the individual concerned. This is where some mechanism/framework has to be devised to minimize the damage potential in the light of privacy jurisprudence as developed in KS Puttaswamy's case", said Justice Krishna S Dixit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Puttaswamy case Karnataka High Court History sheeting
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp