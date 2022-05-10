Activists march to mosque, arrested

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The police took 20 Sri Ram Sene activists under Preventive Custody after they tried to march towards the place of prayer of minority community to chant Bhajans at the time of their prayers. The activists were later released.

A huge contingent of police were deployed in front of all the mosques. When Sri Ram Sene activists led by its district unit president Mahesh Gabbur started marching towards a mosque situated at Super Market from Jagat Circle to chant Bhajans, the police took about 20 activists under Preventive Custody.

Police take Sri Ram Sene activists into custody in Kalaburagi on Monday

It is said that some more people were waiting near the mosque to join with the Sri Ram Sene activists but they dispersed after learning that the activists have been taken into custody near Jagat Circle. Meanwhile, the activists of Dalit Sene gathered in large numbers near the mosques to block the Sri Ram Sene activists from gathering near the mosque.