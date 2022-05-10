BJP head-hunting in Karnataka's Old Mysore to hit JDS

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The BJP's ambitious drive to expand in Old Mysore is likely to hit the JDS hardest, with the saffron party reaching out to leaders and cadres at the grassroots, besides knocking at the doors of disgruntled leaders of other parties. The process started with NC Narayana Gowda defecting from JDS to the BJP, winning bypolls and becoming a minister.

The BJP wants to further consolidate its hold here for the bigger battle, and is concentrating on micro-level politics. Although the JDS has a strong base in the Vokkaliga heartland, the party is feeling the pinch as it is unable to keep its flock together. Local leaders, including MLAs, are look for greener pastures for their political survival.

Despite the party giving due importance to Lingayat leader and North Karnataka face Basavaraj Horatti, he is on his way out. Farmer leader Kona Reddy said they have crossed over to hold the lotus in their hands. JDS Kolar MLA Srinivasa Gowda has maintained a distance from party activities, as has Chamundeshwari MLA G T Deve Gowda. Former Malur MLA Manjunath Gowda joined BJP last week.

The JDS has another worry: Veteran MLA Shivalinge Gowda and former MLA YSV Datta have fallen into the Gowda family's bad books and are frequent visitors to Siddaramaiah's residence. The entry of Aam Aadmi Party into Karnataka's political spectrum, and farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar joining Kerjiwal's party may also chip away at its farmer vote-bank.

The JDS has come out with Mission 123 and Navarathana programmes, assuring voters of free education, healthcare, houses, and completion of irrigation projects, but faces the challenge of keeping its so diers united in Old Mysore region, that comprises over 90 assembly constituencies.

Knowing the party needs Muslim votes, JDS patriarch D Deve Gowda brought in one-time confidant CM Ibrahim, and is hunting for prominent faces to rejuvenate the party.

CONGRESS IS A SINKING SHIP, SAYS BJP MLC

MYSURU: BJP state general secretary and MLC Ravikumar said the JDS will become history in the upcoming polls while he described the Congress as a sinking ship. Inaugurating the BJP convention in which JDS youth leaders Ashok Jairam, Ashwin Kumar and others joined the saffron camp at Silver Jubilee Park in Mandya, Ravikumar said among the parties, BJP is the party of the future.