STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Girls to attend regular classes at Sainik School Bijapur

Though the school started offering admission to girls from the 2020-2021 academic year, they will attend physical classes for the first time.

Published: 10th May 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sainik School Bijapur

Sainik School Bijapur

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: In a historic step, the Sainik School Bijapur will have girl students attending regular classes on its campus from this academic year. Also, the school has got its first woman principal since its 
inception in 1963.

Though the school started offering admission to girls from the 2020-2021 academic year, they will attend physical classes for the first time as the school was conducting online classes because of COVID-induced lockdown.

At present, 18 girls are studying in Classes VII and VIII. Another 8-10 girl students are likely to be admitted in Class VI this academic year.  "Ten per cent of the total admissions for Class 6 will be reserved for girls annually. They have to clear the entrance test," a school official told The New Indian Express

"At present, we don’t have a separate hostel and mess for girls. Construction of a separate hostel and other facilities on the premises of the school is on. We have also deputed women staff in the girl's hostel. Parents are happy with the facilities," the official added. 

Meanwhile, Group Captain Pratibha Bisht took charge as the school principal on May 2 from officiating Principal, Commander Suruchi Gaur.

She previously served as Deputy Command Education Officer, Joint Director (Examinations) at Directorate of Education, Joint Director (Personnel Airmen) at Air Headquarters and Administrative Training Office at Headquarters Training Command.

She also served as the chief instructor of faculty of Education at the Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sainik School Bijapur
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp