Karnataka: Girls to attend regular classes at Sainik School Bijapur

Mahesh M Goudar By

VIJAYAPURA: In a historic step, the Sainik School Bijapur will have girl students attending regular classes on its campus from this academic year. Also, the school has got its first woman principal since its

inception in 1963.

Though the school started offering admission to girls from the 2020-2021 academic year, they will attend physical classes for the first time as the school was conducting online classes because of COVID-induced lockdown.

At present, 18 girls are studying in Classes VII and VIII. Another 8-10 girl students are likely to be admitted in Class VI this academic year. "Ten per cent of the total admissions for Class 6 will be reserved for girls annually. They have to clear the entrance test," a school official told The New Indian Express

"At present, we don’t have a separate hostel and mess for girls. Construction of a separate hostel and other facilities on the premises of the school is on. We have also deputed women staff in the girl's hostel. Parents are happy with the facilities," the official added.

Meanwhile, Group Captain Pratibha Bisht took charge as the school principal on May 2 from officiating Principal, Commander Suruchi Gaur.

She previously served as Deputy Command Education Officer, Joint Director (Examinations) at Directorate of Education, Joint Director (Personnel Airmen) at Air Headquarters and Administrative Training Office at Headquarters Training Command.

She also served as the chief instructor of faculty of Education at the Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore.