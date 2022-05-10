STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayanagara-era inscription found in Udupi district

An inscription of Vijayanagara Dynasty ruler Immadi Devaraya was found at Mooduthonse near Kemmannu in Udupi district recently.

Published: 10th May 2022

By Express News Service

UDUPI : An inscription of Vijayanagara Dynasty ruler Immadi Devaraya was found at Mooduthonse near Kemmannu in Udupi district recently.

The inscription of King Immadi
Archeologist S A Krishnaiah and retired teacher K Sridhar Bhat guided history and archeology researcher Shruthesh Acharya in discovering this rare inscription. The inscription is carved on granite stone and it comprises 24 lines of writing in Kannada.

The inscription begins with a shloka, ‘Sri Ganadhipateye Namah’. It is dated 1431 AC-1353 ‘Virodhikritha Samvathsara’. During this time, Barkur was ruled by Chandarasa Odeya.

Although the inscription mentions a three-day festival, it is unclear about the occasion; the inscription appears to have been gifted. At the end, the names of Manjanna Setty, his son in-law Koma Setty and others are mentioned. There is a sentence of ‘Shapashaya’ at the bottom of the inscription. 

