Will enforce SC order on loudspeakers: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

BENGALURU: As members of a pro-Hindu organisation played devotional songs from temples early Monday morning to protest against the use of loudspeakers at mosques for azaan, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Supreme Court order on the use of loudspeakers in public places applies to everyone and it will be implemented in a strict, but cordial, manner. No one should take law into their own hands,

Demanding that the government implement the SC order and remove unauthorised loudspeakers, Sriram Sene members played devotional songs at temples in Hubballi-Dharwad and other places. In Kalaburagi, the police arrested members of the organisation when they started marching toward a mosque to play bhajans.

Bommai, after chairing a meeting with chief executive officers of zilla panchayats, said the Supreme Court has issued an order on the use of loudspeakers in public places and the then state government in 2002 too had issued an order in this regard. The issue was discussed with the senior officers during the meeting and clear orders will be issued again on implementing the court directions, he said.

"The Central government too has issued an order in accordance with recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It clearly specifies the places and decibel levels for use of loudspeakers in public places. In 2002, the Karnataka government issued an order to implement the SC order and also directions from the Centre," he said.

The GO issued by the state government also specifies details on various aspects, like whether the loudspeakers are used throughout the year and the need to obtain clearance for this.

The onus of implementing the order lies with police officers of the rank of DySP in the respective areas. "Suitable guidelines will be issued to enforce the order," the chief minister said. Bommai said everyone should obey the order and no one should take law into their own hands.

The government has taken note of the developments in other states and the SC order is being followed in many states, including Uttar Pradesh, he added.