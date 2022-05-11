STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai government most corrupt: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar

During his tenure as Energy Minister, he said that for 30,000 posts people were recruited, and 'if anybody alleged that they have paid even Rs 10 for recruitment, I would retire from politics'.

Published: 11th May 2022 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: KPCC president DK Shivakumar called Karnataka the most corrupt State in the country in the wake of the 40 per cent commission allegations besides scam in PSI recruitment.

Addressing a Janadhwani protest rally organised by KPCC on Tuesday, Shivakumar launched a tirade against the BJP leaders and said that they should come out with a list detailing the amount to be paid for various posts from Circle Inspectors to DSP similar to the breakfast menu in restaurants. 

During his tenure as Energy Minister, he said that for 30,000 posts people were recruited, and "if anybody alleged that they have paid even Rs 10 for recruitment, I would retire from politics".

Both Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra defended former RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa and succeeded in registering a suicide case while the Congress demanded a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

Shivakumar said the three surveys he conducted in Shivamogga district showed that the Congress would win in all the seven assembly seats. Regarding the Bagair Hukum issue, he said that Congress will convene a meeting at Kagodu village of Sagar taluk on August 9 and protect the interest of the cultivators.

Earlier, MLA BK Sangameshwar speaking on the occasion called Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan a "thief".

