FCRA licence violations: CBI conducts raids in Mysuru

According to sources, at least 10, including government officials, have been arrested for allegedly taking bribe on behalf of the NGOs for facilitating FCRA violations in receiving foreign donations.

Published: 11th May 2022 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 08:44 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CBI on Tuesday raided 40 locations in the country, including Mysuru, to investigate alleged collusion between government officials and some Non-Governmental Organisations for "illegal clearance" of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licences in lieu of gratifications.

According to sources, at least 10, including government officials, have been arrested for allegedly taking bribe on behalf of the NGOs for facilitating FCRA violations in receiving foreign donations. "Illegal transactions of around Rs 2 crore routed through hawala channels have been found and 20 people, including FCRA officials, are being questioned by the CBI," said sources.

