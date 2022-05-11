STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka is best investment hub: CM Basavaraj Bommai to foreign envoys

Bommai pitched Karnataka as a state which has adopted technology with ease and is a pioneer in many sectors, and Bengaluru as the Silicon Valley.

Published: 11th May 2022 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday called upon ambassadors of countries across the globe to invest in Karnataka, as a prelude to Invest Karnataka - Global Investors' Meet 2022, to be held in November. Bommai pitched Karnataka as a state which has adopted technology with ease and is a pioneer in many sectors, and Bengaluru as the Silicon Valley.

"You can create your own space in Karnataka, and there are worlds within worlds," was Bommai's hardsell line, as he showcased Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, as the investment destinations of India. "We believe in growing together, sitting here you can create wealth in your own countries," he said. 

Inviting them to participate in GIM 2022, Bommai said Karnataka has developed scientifically, with a conducive environment for the growth of all sectors, from aerospace to biotechnology, pharma and IT.

It is the first state to produce machine tools, has built satellites at ISRO, and now has labs to research Artificial Intelligence. There are 400 research centres in the state, of which 180 match world standards, he added. 

Listing efficiency and excellence as the core of economic activity in Karnataka, he also sought to highlight the state’s rich heritage, strong foundation, values, honesty and heritage, besides its plus points of natural resources and climate.

A strong agriculture sector and service zone has been created for the development of the farmer, he told the delegates, adding that investing in Karnataka would be mutually beneficial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Invest Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai GIM 2022 Karnataka investment
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp