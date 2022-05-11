Karnataka is best investment hub: CM Basavaraj Bommai to foreign envoys

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday called upon ambassadors of countries across the globe to invest in Karnataka, as a prelude to Invest Karnataka - Global Investors' Meet 2022, to be held in November. Bommai pitched Karnataka as a state which has adopted technology with ease and is a pioneer in many sectors, and Bengaluru as the Silicon Valley.

"You can create your own space in Karnataka, and there are worlds within worlds," was Bommai's hardsell line, as he showcased Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, as the investment destinations of India. "We believe in growing together, sitting here you can create wealth in your own countries," he said.

Inviting them to participate in GIM 2022, Bommai said Karnataka has developed scientifically, with a conducive environment for the growth of all sectors, from aerospace to biotechnology, pharma and IT.

It is the first state to produce machine tools, has built satellites at ISRO, and now has labs to research Artificial Intelligence. There are 400 research centres in the state, of which 180 match world standards, he added.

Listing efficiency and excellence as the core of economic activity in Karnataka, he also sought to highlight the state’s rich heritage, strong foundation, values, honesty and heritage, besides its plus points of natural resources and climate.

A strong agriculture sector and service zone has been created for the development of the farmer, he told the delegates, adding that investing in Karnataka would be mutually beneficial.