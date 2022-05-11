No message from central leadership on Cabinet rejig: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there has been a strong buzz about an imminent cabinet expansion or reshuffle, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday morning clarified that since Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda were both out of Delhi the decision on cabinet reshuffle will have to wait.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Bommai clearly stated that, "I wanted to discuss the issue of the cabinet expansion or reshuffle, but since Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda are out of Delhi, I will be going to Bengaluru on Wednesday for a cabinet meeting."

Meanwhile, in a later development the cabinet meeting which was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Thursday, a government note read. After BL Santosh's recent statement about bringing in new faces and BS Yediyurappa's statement that a cabinet reshuffle is imminent, expectation from a large number of BJP legislators have skyrocketed.

Earlier Bommai held a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed various health projects.