Party will work as a team to win 150 seats: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

UDUPI : BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that BJP will win 150 seats in the upcoming Assembly election in state. Speaking during a state office bearers' meeting held in Udupi on Tuesday, Kateel said that party will work as a team under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa.

He said that the previous Congress governments were riddled with corruption and nepotism, and did not have the nation's interest in mind.

The BJP government in the state took decisive steps whenever divisive powers tried to disturb peace, he said, adding, "Be it hijab, Azaan or halal issues, the state government has sent a clear message to those disrupting peace. BJP-led state government made sure that it governs the state based on the constitutional values."

Kateel also blamed former CM Siddaramaiah for the recent clashes in Hubballi and Shivamogga, saying it was during Siddaramaiah’s regime in the state that 2,000 KFD workers were released from the jail and those workers created trouble in the state recently.

Stating that organisational works have gained pace after the state executive committee meeting of BJP in Hosapete last month, Kateel said as the party will chalk out strategies to win the next elections as per the vision of BJP president JP Nadda and BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh.

DISCIPLINARY PANEL TO DECIDE ON ACTION AGAINST YATNAL : BJP STATE PRESIDENT

UDUPI: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that a report on the statements of MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal claiming that the "rate for Chief Minister's post is Rs 2,500 crore and for Minister is Rs 100 crore" has been sent to the BJP Central Disciplinary Committee, which will decide on the next course of action.

On the sidelines of the convention of SC, ST of Udupi Assembly, he said that talks are underway with leaders from other parties who are willing to follow BJP’s ideology and join the party. About Azaan versus Bhajan row, Kateel said that the government will work on implementing the Supreme Court’s guidelines, and added that the former CM Siddaramaiah, will be jailed in the Arkavathi scam.