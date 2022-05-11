Passed candidates from undivided Ballari district cry over dissolving PSI recruitment list

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The 21 candidates from the undivided Ballari district are planning to take a legal battle with the state government for having dissolved the list candidates passed in the of PSI recruitment test. The students who are selected from Ballari and Vijayanagara districts have come out clean in the police investigation.

Along with the 545 candidates who were selected in the PSI exams were called for questioning by the CID officials. All the 21 selected candidates from the undivided Ballari district were let off without any further query as their OMR sheets had no stains of malpractice

The candidates point out that when the PSI recruitment scam was unearthed both the Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Karnataka IG & DGP Praveen Sood had said that only the culprits will be arrested, but later the government changed its stand and the entire list was rejected.

'We lost our dreams because of the deeds of some corrupt candidates. I am currently working as a police constable in Vijayanagara district. It's not easy to get time for my studies with the current duty, but I managed to score well and also got selected. But the hard work has gone in vain after the government dissolved the list," a candidate ruled.

"Due to some culprits, the entire batch of PSI recruiters are seen in a bad light. When we went for questioning before the CID they treated us like accused. They asked the family background in detail and also about each member of the family. When they did not find anything on the OMR sheet they let us go," the candidate said.

"Many are suggesting to us that rewriting exams will not bring any harm. But one has to understand cricketer Sachin Tendurlkar cannot score a century in every match. Similarly we are not going to pay for the deeds of others. Hence we are exploring the legal possibilities to revoke the list of passed candidates," the candidate explained.

A education expert from Ballari pointed out that usually the candidates from the Kalyana Karnataka region are treated as if they are very poor in education which is not true. "It's the first time that 11 candidates have been selected from Ballari and Vijayanagara districts in the PSI recruitment," the expert noted.