RailTel to put converged communication system in over 230 stations in South Western Railway

BENGALURU: RailTel, a Public Sector Unit under the Railway Ministry, has been awarded a Rs 107.44-crore contract for implementing converged communication system in over 230 stations in South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

This state-of-the-art IP (Internet Protocol) infrastructure can meet all the current and future connectivity requirements of the Railways and will cater to all future applications aimed at enhancing safety and efficiency of train operations.

"RailTel would carry out the design, planning, supply, installation, fixing, configuration, integration and commissioning of this communication system," the release added.

RailTel was selected for this project through an open tender bidding process. This initiative of SWR to modernise - an all IP telecom infrastructure is among the first of its kind to replace the ageing Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) based systems. The project is likely to be in place in a year.

