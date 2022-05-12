STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP transferred for serving notice to influential people: Siddaramaiah

P Ravindranath was recently shunted out of Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement after he initiated an enquiry against MP Renukacharya’s daughter for obtaining a fake caste certificate.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said that it is a “serious crime” if senior IPS officer Ravindranath was transferred for serving notice to influential people in a fake caste certificate case. Ravindranath submitted his resignation on Tuesday. P Ravindranath was recently shunted out of Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement after he initiated an enquiry against MP Renukacharya’s daughter for obtaining a fake caste certificate.

Renukacharya is the political secretary to the Karnataka Chief Minister.  Siddaramaiah told the media here on Wednesday that it was Ravindranath’s duty to act against the guilty who had managed to get fake SC/ST caste certificates.  “If he was transferred because he served notice to influential people, then injustice has been meted out to him,” he said. He said people cannot expect justice from a corrupt government. 

