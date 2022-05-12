Frame political reservation for OBC based on socio-economic survey: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to formulate political reservations for OBCs based on the Social-Educational and Economic survey done in Karnataka. The former CM said that is the only solution for the state to resolve the issue after Supreme Court directives on Tuesday on holding the local body elections.

“The government should formulate reservation for OBC based on the survey done earlier, present it to the Supreme Court and request to conduct local body elections on that basis,” the Badami MLA said.

He said to prevent injustice to the backward classes, the government should discuss with legal experts, take the Opposition parties into confidence and be ready for the legal fight. The Supreme Court in 2010 had ordered that the policy for political representation should be framed after collecting exhaustive data through backward classes commission and applying triple test formula.

The apex court had also reiterated that if the revised political reservation policy is not available, declare all the constituencies as general except that of SCs/STs reserved seats, Siddaramaiah said. “It is unfortunate that BJP is delaying to seek legal remedy even though Supreme Court has said this judgment is applicable to all the states,” he added.